Moedas / SGMO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SGMO: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
0.55 USD 0.04 (7.84%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGMO para hoje mudou para 7.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.51 e o mais alto foi 0.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGMO Notícias
- Sangamo stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive Fabry disease data
- Sangamo reports promising data for Fabry disease gene therapy
- What Makes Sangamo (SGMO) a New Buy Stock
- Sangamo Q2 2025 slides: Neurology pipeline advances amid financial challenges
- Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Sangamo Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Sangamo stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Fabry therapy data
- Sangamo reports positive results for Fabry disease gene therapy
- Sangamo stock holds $10 target from H.C. Wainwright on trial optimism
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After A Strong Rally: 'Lows Are Likely In And Better Times Are Coming,' Says Expert - Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- Sangamo Therapeutics: Scope Goes Beyond That Of Recent Eli Lilly Licensing Deal (SGMO)
- Stocks Set To Continue Crashing After Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After The Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Guess, Simulations Plus And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Guess (NYSE:GES), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- RH, FIVE, SGMO, BAC, TSLA: Top 5 Trending Stocks Today - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
- RH, FIVE, SGMO, BAC, TSLA: Top 5 Trending Stocks Today - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
- Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Surges After The Bell: What's Going On? - Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)
- Sangamo Therapeutics stock soars on Lilly licensing deal
- US Futures Show Caution Among Investors Ahead Of FOMC Meeting: Analysts Say Only Certainty Is That 'Things Will Remain Uncertain For The Time Being' - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
- IHS Holding, HealthEquity And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday - HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.51 0.57
Faixa anual
0.41 3.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.51
- Open
- 0.51
- Bid
- 0.55
- Ask
- 0.85
- Low
- 0.51
- High
- 0.57
- Volume
- 3.817 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.91%
- Mudança anual
- -36.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh