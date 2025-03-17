クォートセクション
通貨 / SGMO
株に戻る

SGMO: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

0.55 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SGMOの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.54の安値と0.57の高値で取引されました。

Sangamo Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGMO News

1日のレンジ
0.54 0.57
1年のレンジ
0.41 3.18
以前の終値
0.55
始値
0.56
買値
0.55
買値
0.85
安値
0.54
高値
0.57
出来高
2.647 K
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
3.77%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.91%
1年の変化
-36.78%
21 9月, 日曜日