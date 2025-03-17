通貨 / SGMO
SGMO: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
0.55 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SGMOの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.54の安値と0.57の高値で取引されました。
Sangamo Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SGMO News
1日のレンジ
0.54 0.57
1年のレンジ
0.41 3.18
- 以前の終値
- 0.55
- 始値
- 0.56
- 買値
- 0.55
- 買値
- 0.85
- 安値
- 0.54
- 高値
- 0.57
- 出来高
- 2.647 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.91%
- 1年の変化
- -36.78%
21 9月, 日曜日