Moedas / HTCR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HTCR: Heartcore Enterprises Inc
1.02 USD 0.05 (4.67%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HTCR para hoje mudou para -4.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.97 e o mais alto foi 1.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Heartcore Enterprises Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTCR Notícias
- HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR)
- HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- HeartCore client rYojbaba begins trading on Nasdaq
- HeartCore Enterprises announces board and executive resignations
- HeartCore Enterprises earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HeartCore Posts Profit in Fiscal Q2
- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HeartCore secures 16th Go IPO consulting contract with Cipher Core
- HeartCore Partners with Silver Egg Technology to Integrate New Recommendation Engine into its CMS Platform
- HeartCore secures new IPO consulting agreement with tmsuk
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
- HTCR stock touches 52-week low at $0.52 amid market challenges
- HeartCore Enterprises earnings missed by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Faixa diária
0.97 1.07
Faixa anual
0.39 3.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.07
- Open
- 1.07
- Bid
- 1.02
- Ask
- 1.32
- Low
- 0.97
- High
- 1.07
- Volume
- 377
- Mudança diária
- -4.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.00%
- Mudança anual
- 18.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh