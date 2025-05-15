QuotazioniSezioni
HTCR
HTCR: Heartcore Enterprises Inc

0.94 USD 0.08 (7.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HTCR ha avuto una variazione del -7.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.86 e ad un massimo di 1.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Heartcore Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.86 1.03
Intervallo Annuale
0.39 3.38
Chiusura Precedente
1.02
Apertura
1.03
Bid
0.94
Ask
1.24
Minimo
0.86
Massimo
1.03
Volume
400
Variazione giornaliera
-7.84%
Variazione Mensile
-11.32%
Variazione Semestrale
25.33%
Variazione Annuale
9.30%
