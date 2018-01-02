USD
2018 Could Be Good For The USD
2017 marked the worst year for the U.S. dollar in more than a decade with the Dollar Index falling over 9%. The last time it faced such difficult times was in 2003 when it lost 14.6% of its value. In some ways, that year was similar to this one in that inflation was low, stocks performed well and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. However back then the U.S. was dealing with deflation not low inflation, and the Fed raised interest rates only once compared to 3 times this year and the stock market rebounded 8% versus this year’s gain of nearly 20%.
- There certainly is a Holy Grail!
- FOMC preview
- NZD news
Fabio Minozzi:
Bom dia,
Use o fórum no idioma de acordo com sua necessidade, se preferir em inglês, poste no fórum que os usuário usem esse idioma.
Atenciosamente,
Daniel
