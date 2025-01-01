- PLULinearEquationsSolution
- PLUInverse
- PLUCondNumReciprocal
- PLUQLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridCondNumReciprocal
- LDLLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLInverse
- LDLCondNumReciprocal
- LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal
- CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution
- CholeskyInverse
- CholeskyCondNumReciprocal
- SylvesterEquationSchur
- SylvesterEquationSchurBlocked
- Pseudo Inverse
- Polar Decomposition
LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution
Solves a system of linear equations A * X = B with a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite tridiagonal matrix using the factorization A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLSyTridPD, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK function PTTRS.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution(
Parameters
D
[in] Diagonal matrix obtained as result of FactorizationLDLSyTridPD method.
B
[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.
X
[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationLDLSyTridPD method.
Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.