- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
76
이익 거래:
56 (73.68%)
손실 거래:
20 (26.32%)
최고의 거래:
31.75 USD
최악의 거래:
-22.28 USD
총 수익:
352.54 USD (35 283 pips)
총 손실:
-222.93 USD (22 396 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (98.88 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
98.88 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
37.18%
최대 입금량:
1.82%
최근 거래:
52 분 전
주별 거래 수:
64
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.63
롱(주식매수):
35 (46.05%)
숏(주식차입매도):
41 (53.95%)
수익 요인:
1.58
기대수익:
1.71 USD
평균 이익:
6.30 USD
평균 손실:
-11.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-43.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-43.26 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
25.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
79.40 USD (13.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.26% (79.40 USD)
자본금별:
3.40% (20.37 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|76
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD#
|130
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD#
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RSFinance-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This signal applies a smart risk moderate trading approach designed to capture more frequent market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.
Key Characteristics:
✔ Moderate risk profile
✔ Higher trade frequency compared to conservative strategies
✔ Smart adaptive risk management
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging techniques
✔ Controlled exposure per trade
The system uses machine learning assisted analysis to respond more actively to intraday market movements, allowing it to participate in shorter-term price fluctuations without relying on high-risk recovery methods.
This signal is suitable for:
• Traders who prefer more active trading behavior
• Accounts seeking balanced growth with manageable drawdown
• Traders comfortable with intraday market dynamics
Trade activity may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, and session behavior.
Platform: MetaTrader 4
