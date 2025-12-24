시그널섹션
Muhammad Faisal Sagala

Rtc ML AiBot Smart Risk Moderate

Muhammad Faisal Sagala
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 39 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 26%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
76
이익 거래:
56 (73.68%)
손실 거래:
20 (26.32%)
최고의 거래:
31.75 USD
최악의 거래:
-22.28 USD
총 수익:
352.54 USD (35 283 pips)
총 손실:
-222.93 USD (22 396 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (98.88 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
98.88 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
37.18%
최대 입금량:
1.82%
최근 거래:
52 분 전
주별 거래 수:
64
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.63
롱(주식매수):
35 (46.05%)
숏(주식차입매도):
41 (53.95%)
수익 요인:
1.58
기대수익:
1.71 USD
평균 이익:
6.30 USD
평균 손실:
-11.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-43.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-43.26 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
25.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
79.40 USD (13.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.26% (79.40 USD)
자본금별:
3.40% (20.37 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD# 130
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD# 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +31.75 USD
최악의 거래: -22 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +98.88 USD
연속 최대 손실: -43.26 USD

데이터 없음

This signal applies a smart risk moderate trading approach designed to capture more frequent market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

Key Characteristics:
✔ Moderate risk profile
✔ Higher trade frequency compared to conservative strategies
✔ Smart adaptive risk management
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging techniques
✔ Controlled exposure per trade

The system uses machine learning assisted analysis to respond more actively to intraday market movements, allowing it to participate in shorter-term price fluctuations without relying on high-risk recovery methods.

This signal is suitable for:
• Traders who prefer more active trading behavior
• Accounts seeking balanced growth with manageable drawdown
• Traders comfortable with intraday market dynamics

Trade activity may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, and session behavior.

Platform: MetaTrader 4

리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 06:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 06:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 06:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 06:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 06:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 06:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
