통화 / WEAV
WEAV: Weave Communications Inc
7.60 USD 0.10 (1.30%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WEAV 환율이 오늘 -1.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.50이고 고가는 7.70이었습니다.
Weave Communications Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WEAV News
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Earnings call transcript: Weave Communications Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Weave Communications, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WEAV)
- Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Weave Communications Q2 2025 slides: 16% revenue growth, AI expansion
- Weave Communications earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Weave Communications Has Upside Potential On Payments Lock-In (NYSE:WEAV)
- Weave integrates with Ortho2 to enhance orthodontic practice management
- Weave integrates with Neo to enhance veterinary practice management
- Weave Completes TrueLark Acquisition
- Weave Communications Lowers Growth Expectations As Initiatives Proceed (Downgrade) (WEAV)
- Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
7.50 7.70
년간 변동
6.77 17.63
- 이전 종가
- 7.70
- 시가
- 7.65
- Bid
- 7.60
- Ask
- 7.90
- 저가
- 7.50
- 고가
- 7.70
- 볼륨
- 1.934 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.30%
- 월 변동
- -0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -31.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.76%
20 9월, 토요일