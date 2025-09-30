시세섹션
통화 / USB-PS
USB-PS: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i

20.19 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USB-PS 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.19이고 고가는 20.31이었습니다.

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is USB-PS stock price today?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i stock is priced at 20.19 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 20.18, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of USB-PS shows these updates.

Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i stock pay dividends?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i is currently valued at 20.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.26% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PS movements.

How to buy USB-PS stock?

You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i shares at the current price of 20.19. Orders are usually placed near 20.19 or 20.49, while 66 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow USB-PS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USB-PS stock?

Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i involves considering the yearly range 18.04 - 20.61 and current price 20.19. Many compare 4.40% and 8.26% before placing orders at 20.19 or 20.49. Explore the USB-PS price chart live with daily changes.

What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 20.61. Within 18.04 - 20.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i performance using the live chart.

What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PS) over the year was 18.04. Comparing it with the current 20.19 and 18.04 - 20.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USB-PS stock split?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.18, and 8.26% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.19 20.31
년간 변동
18.04 20.61
이전 종가
20.18
시가
20.23
Bid
20.19
Ask
20.49
저가
20.19
고가
20.31
볼륨
66
일일 변동
0.05%
월 변동
4.40%
6개월 변동
8.26%
년간 변동율
8.26%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4