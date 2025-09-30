- 개요
USB-PS: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i
USB-PS 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.19이고 고가는 20.31이었습니다.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is USB-PS stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i stock is priced at 20.19 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 20.18, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of USB-PS shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i is currently valued at 20.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.26% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PS movements.
How to buy USB-PS stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i shares at the current price of 20.19. Orders are usually placed near 20.19 or 20.49, while 66 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow USB-PS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PS stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i involves considering the yearly range 18.04 - 20.61 and current price 20.19. Many compare 4.40% and 8.26% before placing orders at 20.19 or 20.49. Explore the USB-PS price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 20.61. Within 18.04 - 20.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PS) over the year was 18.04. Comparing it with the current 20.19 and 18.04 - 20.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PS stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th i has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.18, and 8.26% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.18
- 시가
- 20.23
- Bid
- 20.19
- Ask
- 20.49
- 저가
- 20.19
- 고가
- 20.31
- 볼륨
- 66
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 4.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.26%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4