통화 / ULBI
ULBI: Ultralife Corporation
7.06 USD 0.08 (1.12%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ULBI 환율이 오늘 -1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.84이고 고가는 7.21이었습니다.
Ultralife Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULBI News
- Ultralife Corporation appoints Withum Smith+Brown as new auditor after asset acquisition
- Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ultralife (ULBI) Q2 Revenue Rises 13%
- Ultralife (ULBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ultralife earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ultralife stockholders re-elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- Ultralife: Recharging Growth With Smart Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ULBI)
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ultralife corp director Whitmore purchases shares worth $64,778
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Ultralife stock, price target at $14
- Ultralife corp director Thomas Saeli buys $27,200 in shares
- Ultralife corp CEO Michael Manna buys $15,870 in common stock
- Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed After Disappointing Q1 Performance: 'April Does Better After A Weak Q1,' Says Expert - Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Dow Surges Over 400 Points But Records Losses For March: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- XPeng, Ultralife And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday - Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
일일 변동 비율
6.84 7.21
년간 변동
4.07 10.09
- 이전 종가
- 7.14
- 시가
- 7.21
- Bid
- 7.06
- Ask
- 7.36
- 저가
- 6.84
- 고가
- 7.21
- 볼륨
- 114
- 일일 변동
- -1.12%
- 월 변동
- 2.92%
- 6개월 변동
- 36.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.29%
20 9월, 토요일