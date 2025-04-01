시세섹션
통화 / ULBI
주식로 돌아가기

ULBI: Ultralife Corporation

7.06 USD 0.08 (1.12%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ULBI 환율이 오늘 -1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.84이고 고가는 7.21이었습니다.

Ultralife Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ULBI News

일일 변동 비율
6.84 7.21
년간 변동
4.07 10.09
이전 종가
7.14
시가
7.21
Bid
7.06
Ask
7.36
저가
6.84
고가
7.21
볼륨
114
일일 변동
-1.12%
월 변동
2.92%
6개월 변동
36.82%
년간 변동율
-21.29%
20 9월, 토요일