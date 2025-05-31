통화 / SSTK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SSTK: Shutterstock Inc
21.72 USD 0.13 (0.59%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SSTK 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.38이고 고가는 22.43이었습니다.
Shutterstock Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSTK News
- 셔터스톡, 게티 이미지 합병 조건 완화
- Shutterstock and Getty Images waive debt modification condition for merger
- 게티 이미지, 3억 달러 규모 선순위 채권 교환 제안
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- International Markets and Shutterstock (SSTK): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Shutterstock stock rating maintained by Citizens JMP despite earnings beat
- Shutterstock Q2 Revenue Up 21 Percent
- Shutterstock (SSTK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Shutterstock shares soar 7% on record revenue and earnings beat
- Shutterstock earnings beat by $0.63, revenue topped estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Shutterstock (SSTK) Surges 9.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Shutterstock Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as the Universal Ingredient to Help Business Leaders Fuel Great Work
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Factbox-Meta’s Scale AI stake buyout spotlights other major deals amid regulatory risks
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
일일 변동 비율
21.38 22.43
년간 변동
14.35 38.80
- 이전 종가
- 21.85
- 시가
- 21.83
- Bid
- 21.72
- Ask
- 22.02
- 저가
- 21.38
- 고가
- 22.43
- 볼륨
- 407
- 일일 변동
- -0.59%
- 월 변동
- 5.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -38.56%
20 9월, 토요일