SSTK: Shutterstock Inc
21.72 USD 0.13 (0.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SSTK ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.38 e ad un massimo di 22.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Shutterstock Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SSTK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.38 22.43
Intervallo Annuale
14.35 38.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.85
- Apertura
- 21.83
- Bid
- 21.72
- Ask
- 22.02
- Minimo
- 21.38
- Massimo
- 22.43
- Volume
- 407
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.56%
20 settembre, sabato