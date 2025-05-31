QuotazioniSezioni
SSTK: Shutterstock Inc

21.72 USD 0.13 (0.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSTK ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.38 e ad un massimo di 22.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Shutterstock Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.38 22.43
Intervallo Annuale
14.35 38.80
Chiusura Precedente
21.85
Apertura
21.83
Bid
21.72
Ask
22.02
Minimo
21.38
Massimo
22.43
Volume
407
Variazione giornaliera
-0.59%
Variazione Mensile
5.80%
Variazione Semestrale
18.37%
Variazione Annuale
-38.56%
20 settembre, sabato