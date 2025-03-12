통화 / SGA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SGA: Saga Communications Inc - Class A
12.02 USD 0.47 (3.76%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SGA 환율이 오늘 -3.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.02이고 고가는 13.00이었습니다.
Saga Communications Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGA News
- Saga Communications declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
- Saga (SGA) Q2 Revenue Falls 5%
- Saga Communications (SGA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Saga Communications earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Edward K. Christian trust sells Saga Communications (SGA) shares for $14,249
- Edward K. Christian trust sells $24k in Saga Communications (SGA)
- Saga communications 10% owner sells $44967 in stock
- Edward K. Christian trust sells Saga Communications (SGA) stock worth $67
- Saga Communications, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share
- Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
12.02 13.00
년간 변동
10.75 15.10
- 이전 종가
- 12.49
- 시가
- 12.40
- Bid
- 12.02
- Ask
- 12.32
- 저가
- 12.02
- 고가
- 13.00
- 볼륨
- 58
- 일일 변동
- -3.76%
- 월 변동
- 0.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.47%
20 9월, 토요일