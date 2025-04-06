통화 / PLTM
PLTM: GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF
13.58 USD 0.21 (1.57%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLTM 환율이 오늘 1.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.38이고 고가는 13.60이었습니다.
GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- Platinum Was The Top Performing Commodity In H1
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- Heavy Into Metals
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- Platinum ETFs: Beyond Gold And Silver
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Platinum Surges Past Another Hurdle In Relentless Rally (Technical Analysis)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- A Report On The Bullish Case For Platinum
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Making The Case For Investing In Junior Silver Miners
- Gold & Silver Extend Gains On Dollar Weakness, Platinum Shreds Gains (Technical Analysis)
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Q1 2025 Natural Resource Market Commentary
- Platinum: Spectacular Opportunity In A Forgotten Monetary Metal (Commodity:XPTUSD:CUR)
- White House Exempted Many Metals, Minerals From Fresh Tariffs
일일 변동 비율
13.38 13.60
년간 변동
8.74 14.14
- 이전 종가
- 13.37
- 시가
- 13.45
- Bid
- 13.58
- Ask
- 13.88
- 저가
- 13.38
- 고가
- 13.60
- 볼륨
- 256
- 일일 변동
- 1.57%
- 월 변동
- 1.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 41.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 41.16%
