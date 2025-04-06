QuotazioniSezioni
PLTM: GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF

13.58 USD 0.21 (1.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLTM ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.38 e ad un massimo di 13.60.

Segui le dinamiche di GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.38 13.60
Intervallo Annuale
8.74 14.14
Chiusura Precedente
13.37
Apertura
13.45
Bid
13.58
Ask
13.88
Minimo
13.38
Massimo
13.60
Volume
256
Variazione giornaliera
1.57%
Variazione Mensile
1.95%
Variazione Semestrale
41.31%
Variazione Annuale
41.16%
21 settembre, domenica