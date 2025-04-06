Valute / PLTM
PLTM: GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF
13.58 USD 0.21 (1.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLTM ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.38 e ad un massimo di 13.60.
Segui le dinamiche di GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.38 13.60
Intervallo Annuale
8.74 14.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.37
- Apertura
- 13.45
- Bid
- 13.58
- Ask
- 13.88
- Minimo
- 13.38
- Massimo
- 13.60
- Volume
- 256
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.16%
21 settembre, domenica