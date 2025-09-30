- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PEB-PF: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre
PEB-PF 환율이 오늘 -1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.43이고 고가는 20.72이었습니다.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is PEB-PF stock price today?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock is priced at 20.50 today. It trades within -1.11%, yesterday's close was 20.73, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PEB-PF shows these updates.
Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock pay dividends?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre is currently valued at 20.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.11% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PF movements.
How to buy PEB-PF stock?
You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre shares at the current price of 20.50. Orders are usually placed near 20.50 or 20.80, while 13 and -1.06% show market activity. Follow PEB-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEB-PF stock?
Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre involves considering the yearly range 17.41 - 21.51 and current price 20.50. Many compare 2.86% and 11.11% before placing orders at 20.50 or 20.80. Explore the PEB-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 21.51. Within 17.41 - 21.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre performance using the live chart.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PF) over the year was 17.41. Comparing it with the current 20.50 and 17.41 - 21.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEB-PF stock split?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.3% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Pre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.73, and 11.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.73
- 시가
- 20.72
- Bid
- 20.50
- Ask
- 20.80
- 저가
- 20.43
- 고가
- 20.72
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- -1.11%
- 월 변동
- 2.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.11%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4