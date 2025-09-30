시세섹션
통화 / OSRHW
OSRHW: OSR Holdings, Inc.

0.0378 USD 0.0030 (7.35%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

OSRHW 환율이 오늘 -7.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0378이고 고가는 0.0412이었습니다.

OSR Holdings, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is OSRHW stock price today?

OSR Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0378 today. It trades within -7.35%, yesterday's close was 0.0408, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of OSRHW shows these updates.

Does OSR Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?

OSR Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0378. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.40% and USD. View the chart live to track OSRHW movements.

How to buy OSRHW stock?

You can buy OSR Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0378. Orders are usually placed near 0.0378 or 0.0408, while 5 and -6.67% show market activity. Follow OSRHW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into OSRHW stock?

Investing in OSR Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0311 - 0.1881 and current price 0.0378. Many compare -24.25% and -16.00% before placing orders at 0.0378 or 0.0408. Explore the OSRHW price chart live with daily changes.

What are OSR Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of OSR Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 0.1881. Within 0.0311 - 0.1881, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0408 helps spot resistance levels. Track OSR Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are OSR Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of OSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRHW) over the year was 0.0311. Comparing it with the current 0.0378 and 0.0311 - 0.1881 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OSRHW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did OSRHW stock split?

OSR Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0408, and -24.40% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.0378 0.0412
년간 변동
0.0311 0.1881
이전 종가
0.0408
시가
0.0405
Bid
0.0378
Ask
0.0408
저가
0.0378
고가
0.0412
볼륨
5
일일 변동
-7.35%
월 변동
-24.25%
6개월 변동
-16.00%
년간 변동율
-24.40%
