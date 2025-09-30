시세섹션
MS-PA: Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A

22.00 USD 0.23 (1.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MS-PA 환율이 오늘 -1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.94이고 고가는 22.34이었습니다.

Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MS-PA stock price today?

Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A stock is priced at 22.00 today. It trades within -1.03%, yesterday's close was 22.23, and trading volume reached 126. The live price chart of MS-PA shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A is currently valued at 22.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.46% and USD. View the chart live to track MS-PA movements.

How to buy MS-PA stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A shares at the current price of 22.00. Orders are usually placed near 22.00 or 22.30, while 126 and -1.30% show market activity. Follow MS-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MS-PA stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A involves considering the yearly range 20.80 - 22.57 and current price 22.00. Many compare 0.18% and 0.46% before placing orders at 22.00 or 22.30. Explore the MS-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock highest prices?

The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY in the past year was 22.57. Within 20.80 - 22.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A performance using the live chart.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY (MS-PA) over the year was 20.80. Comparing it with the current 22.00 and 20.80 - 22.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MS-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MS-PA stock split?

Morgan Stanley Dep Shs repstg 1/1000 Pfd Ser A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.23, and 0.46% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.94 22.34
년간 변동
20.80 22.57
이전 종가
22.23
시가
22.29
Bid
22.00
Ask
22.30
저가
21.94
고가
22.34
볼륨
126
일일 변동
-1.03%
월 변동
0.18%
6개월 변동
0.46%
년간 변동율
0.46%
