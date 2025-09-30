시세섹션
KEY-PJ
KEY-PJ: KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership

22.74 USD 0.09 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KEY-PJ 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.66이고 고가는 22.79이었습니다.

KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is KEY-PJ stock price today?

KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership stock is priced at 22.74 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 22.65, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of KEY-PJ shows these updates.

Does KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership stock pay dividends?

KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership is currently valued at 22.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.11% and USD. View the chart live to track KEY-PJ movements.

How to buy KEY-PJ stock?

You can buy KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership shares at the current price of 22.74. Orders are usually placed near 22.74 or 23.04, while 21 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow KEY-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KEY-PJ stock?

Investing in KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership involves considering the yearly range 20.50 - 23.34 and current price 22.74. Many compare 2.99% and 7.11% before placing orders at 22.74 or 23.04. Explore the KEY-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are KEYCORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of KEYCORP in the past year was 23.34. Within 20.50 - 23.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership performance using the live chart.

What are KEYCORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KEYCORP (KEY-PJ) over the year was 20.50. Comparing it with the current 22.74 and 20.50 - 23.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KEY-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KEY-PJ stock split?

KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.65, and 7.11% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.66 22.79
년간 변동
20.50 23.34
이전 종가
22.65
시가
22.70
Bid
22.74
Ask
23.04
저가
22.66
고가
22.79
볼륨
21
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
2.99%
6개월 변동
7.11%
년간 변동율
7.11%
