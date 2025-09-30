- 개요
IVR-PC: INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu
IVR-PC 환율이 오늘 0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.85이고 고가는 24.34이었습니다.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is IVR-PC stock price today?
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu stock is priced at 24.11 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 24.01, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of IVR-PC shows these updates.
Does INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu stock pay dividends?
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu is currently valued at 24.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track IVR-PC movements.
How to buy IVR-PC stock?
You can buy INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu shares at the current price of 24.11. Orders are usually placed near 24.11 or 24.41, while 16 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow IVR-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVR-PC stock?
Investing in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu involves considering the yearly range 22.75 - 25.09 and current price 24.11. Many compare -1.19% and -1.59% before placing orders at 24.11 or 24.41. Explore the IVR-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in the past year was 25.09. Within 22.75 - 25.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR-PC) over the year was 22.75. Comparing it with the current 24.11 and 22.75 - 25.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVR-PC stock split?
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 7.5% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.01, and -1.59% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.01
- 시가
- 24.03
- Bid
- 24.11
- Ask
- 24.41
- 저가
- 23.85
- 고가
- 24.34
- 볼륨
- 16
- 일일 변동
- 0.42%
- 월 변동
- -1.19%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.59%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.59%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4