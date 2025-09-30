시세섹션
통화 / CVY
CVY: Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

26.74 USD 0.20 (0.74%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CVY 환율이 오늘 -0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.72이고 고가는 26.77이었습니다.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CVY stock price today?

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock is priced at 26.74 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 26.94, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of CVY shows these updates.

Does Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF is currently valued at 26.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.89% and USD. View the chart live to track CVY movements.

How to buy CVY stock?

You can buy Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF shares at the current price of 26.74. Orders are usually placed near 26.74 or 27.04, while 6 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow CVY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CVY stock?

Investing in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.94 - 27.37 and current price 26.74. Many compare -0.93% and 5.36% before placing orders at 26.74 or 27.04. Explore the CVY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the past year was 27.37. Within 21.94 - 27.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY) over the year was 21.94. Comparing it with the current 26.74 and 21.94 - 27.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CVY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CVY stock split?

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.94, and 2.89% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.72 26.77
년간 변동
21.94 27.37
이전 종가
26.94
시가
26.77
Bid
26.74
Ask
27.04
저가
26.72
고가
26.77
볼륨
6
일일 변동
-0.74%
월 변동
-0.93%
6개월 변동
5.36%
년간 변동율
2.89%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8