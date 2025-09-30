- 개요
CPLS: AB Core Plus Bond ETF
CPLS 환율이 오늘 -0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.88이고 고가는 35.96이었습니다.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- 이전 종가
- 35.92
- 시가
- 35.88
- Bid
- 35.91
- Ask
- 36.21
- 저가
- 35.88
- 고가
- 35.96
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- -0.03%
- 월 변동
- 1.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.56%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.21%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8