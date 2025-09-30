시세섹션
통화 / CMRE-PC
주식로 돌아가기

CMRE-PC: Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands)

26.45 USD 0.05 (0.19%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CMRE-PC 환율이 오늘 -0.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.34이고 고가는 26.45이었습니다.

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CMRE-PC stock price today?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) stock is priced at 26.45 today. It trades within -0.19%, yesterday's close was 26.50, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CMRE-PC shows these updates.

Does Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) stock pay dividends?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) is currently valued at 26.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.68% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PC movements.

How to buy CMRE-PC stock?

You can buy Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) shares at the current price of 26.45. Orders are usually placed near 26.45 or 26.75, while 4 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMRE-PC stock?

Investing in Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) involves considering the yearly range 25.50 - 26.72 and current price 26.45. Many compare 1.34% and 3.68% before placing orders at 26.45 or 26.75. Explore the CMRE-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 26.72. Within 25.50 - 26.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) performance using the live chart.

What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PC) over the year was 25.50. Comparing it with the current 26.45 and 25.50 - 26.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMRE-PC stock split?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Series C (Marshall Islands) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.50, and 3.68% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.34 26.45
년간 변동
25.50 26.72
이전 종가
26.50
시가
26.34
Bid
26.45
Ask
26.75
저가
26.34
고가
26.45
볼륨
4
일일 변동
-0.19%
월 변동
1.34%
6개월 변동
3.68%
년간 변동율
3.68%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4