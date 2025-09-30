- 개요
BSMU: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
BSMU 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.89이고 고가는 21.94이었습니다.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BSMU stock price today?
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.90 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.92, and trading volume reached 152. The live price chart of BSMU shows these updates.
Does Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.22% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMU movements.
How to buy BSMU stock?
You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.90. Orders are usually placed near 21.90 or 22.20, while 152 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BSMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMU stock?
Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.59 - 22.25 and current price 21.90. Many compare 1.30% and 1.25% before placing orders at 21.90 or 22.20. Explore the BSMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 22.25. Within 20.59 - 22.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) over the year was 20.59. Comparing it with the current 21.90 and 20.59 - 22.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMU stock split?
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.92, and -1.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.92
- 시가
- 21.90
- Bid
- 21.90
- Ask
- 22.20
- 저가
- 21.89
- 고가
- 21.94
- 볼륨
- 152
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- 1.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4