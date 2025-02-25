시세섹션
통화 / BNDC
BNDC: FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

22.52 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BNDC 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.48이고 고가는 22.52이었습니다.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BNDC stock price today?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock is priced at 22.52 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 22.45, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of BNDC shows these updates.

Does FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund is currently valued at 22.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.62% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDC movements.

How to buy BNDC stock?

You can buy FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund shares at the current price of 22.52. Orders are usually placed near 22.52 or 22.82, while 32 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BNDC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BNDC stock?

Investing in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 21.47 - 22.89 and current price 22.52. Many compare 1.26% and 0.94% before placing orders at 22.52 or 22.82. Explore the BNDC price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the past year was 22.89. Within 21.47 - 22.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) over the year was 21.47. Comparing it with the current 22.52 and 21.47 - 22.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BNDC stock split?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.45, and -1.62% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.48 22.52
년간 변동
21.47 22.89
이전 종가
22.45
시가
22.49
Bid
22.52
Ask
22.82
저가
22.48
고가
22.52
볼륨
32
일일 변동
0.31%
월 변동
1.26%
6개월 변동
0.94%
년간 변동율
-1.62%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4