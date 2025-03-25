통화 / AURA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AURA: Aura Biosciences Inc
6.08 USD 0.18 (2.88%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AURA 환율이 오늘 -2.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.04이고 고가는 6.32이었습니다.
Aura Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AURA News
- Aura Biosciences Posts Q2 Cash Surge
- 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Russell 2000 Stocks with Triple-Digit Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
- Aura Energy invests in Swedish uranium venture
- H.C. Wainwright sets $22 target for Aura Biosciences stock
- JMP maintains $19 target on Aura Biosciences stock after FDA insights
- Aura Biosciences stock holds $19 target at Citizens JMP
- Aura Biosciences sets terms for $75 million public offering
- Aura Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
- Aura Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed: 'Expect Volatility. Buckle Up,' Says Expert - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Aura Biosciences, Inc (AURA) Virtual Urologic Oncology Investor Event Call (Transcript)
일일 변동 비율
6.04 6.32
년간 변동
4.35 12.38
- 이전 종가
- 6.26
- 시가
- 6.27
- Bid
- 6.08
- Ask
- 6.38
- 저가
- 6.04
- 고가
- 6.32
- 볼륨
- 910
- 일일 변동
- -2.88%
- 월 변동
- -2.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.58%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.38%
20 9월, 토요일