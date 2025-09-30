- 개요
ABPWW: Abpro Holdings, Inc.
ABPWW 환율이 오늘 0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0232이고 고가는 0.0232이었습니다.
Abpro Holdings, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ABPWW stock price today?
Abpro Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0232 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 0.0230, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ABPWW shows these updates.
Does Abpro Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Abpro Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0232. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.60% and USD. View the chart live to track ABPWW movements.
How to buy ABPWW stock?
You can buy Abpro Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0232. Orders are usually placed near 0.0232 or 0.0262, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ABPWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABPWW stock?
Investing in Abpro Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0116 - 0.1800 and current price 0.0232. Many compare -25.16% and -47.87% before placing orders at 0.0232 or 0.0262. Explore the ABPWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abpro Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abpro Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 0.1800. Within 0.0116 - 0.1800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0230 helps spot resistance levels. Track Abpro Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Abpro Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abpro Holdings, Inc. (ABPWW) over the year was 0.0116. Comparing it with the current 0.0232 and 0.0116 - 0.1800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABPWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABPWW stock split?
Abpro Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0230, and -53.60% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0230
- 시가
- 0.0232
- Bid
- 0.0232
- Ask
- 0.0262
- 저가
- 0.0232
- 고가
- 0.0232
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.87%
- 월 변동
- -25.16%
- 6개월 변동
- -47.87%
- 년간 변동율
- -53.60%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4