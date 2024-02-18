mql5 언어의 특징, 미묘함 및 작업 방법 - 페이지 104 1...979899100101102103104105106107108109110111...247 새 코멘트 fxsaber 2018.10.10 13:56 #1031 안드레이 카팀리안스키 : Market Watch에는 몇 개의 상품이 있습니까? 61. Andrey Khatimlianskii 2018.10.11 02:41 #1032 fxsaber : 1907 빌드 에서는 버그가 기적적으로 사라졌습니다. 나는 그들을 찾기 위해 롤백해야하는지 또는이 장소에서 무언가가 방금 수정되었는지조차 모릅니다 ... Andrey Khatimlianskii 2018.10.11 23:20 #1035 안드레이 카팀리안스키 : 1907 빌드 에서는 버그가 기적적으로 사라졌습니다. 나는 그들을 찾기 위해 롤백해야하는지 또는이 장소에서 무언가가 방금 수정되었는지조차 모릅니다 ... 오류는 사라졌지만 이벤트 대기열의 문제는 사라지지 않았습니다. 몇 시간의 작동 후 터미널은 95%에서 CPU를 로드하기 시작합니다. 그리고 틱을 건너 뛰었다는 내용이 있습니다. 2018.10 . 11 23 : 56 : 54.069 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1907 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 2018.10 . 11 23 : 56 : 54.139 Terminal Windows 8.1 (build 9600 ) x64, IE 11 , UAC, Intel Core i5- 3570 @ 3.40 GHz, Memory: 11580 / 16346 Mb, Disk: 401 / 499 Gb, GMT+ 2 @Slava , 19x 빌드에서 ChartEvents에 변경 사항이 있습니까? 문제를 재현하고 있습니까? Andrey Khatimlianskii 2018.10.12 14:20 #1036 안드레이 카팀리안스키 : 오류는 사라졌지만 이벤트 대기열의 문제는 사라지지 않았습니다. 몇 시간의 작동 후 터미널은 95%에서 CPU를 로드하기 시작합니다. 그리고 틱을 건너 뛰었다는 내용이 있습니다. @Slava , 19x 빌드에서 ChartEvents에 변경 사항이 있습니까? 문제를 재현하고 있습니까? 다음은 터미널 작업 15시간 후 리소스 모니터링의 모습입니다(스파이가 이벤트를 보내는 최소 빈도는 500ms임). 출시 후 몇 시간이 지났지만 CPU 사용량은 0에 가깝습니다. Andrey Khatimlianskii 2018.10.12 21:31 #1037 안드레이 카팀리안스키 : 다음은 터미널 작업 15시간 후 리소스 모니터링의 모습입니다(스파이가 이벤트를 보내는 최소 빈도는 500ms임). 출시 후 몇 시간이 지났지만 CPU 사용량은 0에 가깝습니다. 빌드 1908 - 변경 사항 없음. fxsaber 2018.10.14 13:53 #1038 기본 유형 구조 연산자를 대체하는 기능은 일부 상황에서 유연성을 허용합니다. 예를 들어, 다음은 구조체 배열을 사용자 정의 정렬하는 트릭 중 하나입니다. // Основная структура struct A { int a; int b; // Правило сортировки bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const { return ( this .a > Value.a); } }; // Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки struct B : A { // Перегрузка правила сортировки bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const { return ( this .b > Value.b); } }; // Простая сортировка template < typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем void Sort( T1 &Array[] ) { const int Size = ArraySize (Array); for ( int i = 0 ; i < Size - 1 ; i++) { T2 Min = Array[i]; int Pos = i; for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < Size; j++) if (Min > Array[j]) { Min = Array[j]; Pos = j; } if (Pos != i) { Array[Pos] = Array[i]; Array[i] = Min; } } } void OnStart () { A Array[ 3 ] = {{ 2 , 2 }, { 3 , 1 }, { 1 , 3 }}; ArrayPrint (Array); // Сортировка по правилу A Sort<A, A>(Array); ArrayPrint (Array); // Сортировка по правилу B Sort<A, B>(Array); ArrayPrint (Array); } 결과 [a] [b] [ 0 ] 2 2 [ 1 ] 3 1 [ 2 ] 1 3 [a] [b] [ 0 ] 1 3 [ 1 ] 2 2 [ 2 ] 3 1 [a] [b] [ 0 ] 3 1 [ 1 ] 2 2 [ 2 ] 1 3 아마도 오래된 자전거일 것입니다. TheXpert 2018.10.14 14:02 #1039 fxsaber : 기본 유형 구조 연산자를 대체하는 기능은 일부 상황에서 유연성을 허용합니다. 여러 점이 있다. mql에서 < 연산자 는 class\structure 의 메서드 여야 합니다. 이것은 빌트인 구조에 대해 설정할 수 없음을 의미합니다. 글쎄, 또는 불변을 위해. 이 방법은 기본적으로 < 연산자를 호출하는 비교 템플릿 함수를 추가하여 약간 개선할 수 있습니다. 건물 지표에 대한 질문
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 12
#property indicator_plots 6
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Upper Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);
// ==========
SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Average Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw);
// ==========
SetIndexBuffer(4,lower_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,lower_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Lower Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,LowerStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,LowerWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LowerTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,LowerTrendDw);
얼마나 많은 색상 버퍼를 사용할 수 있습니까?
버퍼는 어떻게 서로 연결되어 있습니까?
#property indicator_buffers 12 // 12개의 버퍼만 선언
#property indicator_plots 6 // 그래픽 플롯
Indicator_type을 1에서 6으로 지정하면 표시기가 6개의 그래픽 플롯에 대해 컬러 라인을 그려야 한다는 것을 이해한다는 것을 올바르게 이해하고 있습니까?
#속성 표시기_유형1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#속성 표시기_유형2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#속성 표시기_유형3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#속성 표시기_유형4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#속성 표시기_유형5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#속성 표시기_유형6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
// =====
SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 첫 번째 데이터 버퍼
SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 색상 데이터를 위한 두 번째 버퍼
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"상단 라인"); // 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);// 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);// 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);// 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);// 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);// 첫 번째 버퍼의 속성 변경
SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 세 번째 버퍼
SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 네 번째 색상 버퍼
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"평균선"); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)에 대한 버퍼 속성 변경;
질문에 대해 별도의 스레드를 만드는 것이 좋습니다. 이 스레드는 기능에 관한 것이므로 여기에서 논의하면 안 됩니다.
구성 원리를 더 잘 이해하려면 기능을 점진적으로 구현하십시오. 우리는 한 줄을 만들었습니다 - 성능을 확인하고 다음 줄을 추가했습니다.
각 그래픽 시리즈(이 경우 컬러 라인)는 하나의 컬러 버퍼만 가질 수 있습니다. 각 버퍼에는 여러 색상이 포함될 수 있습니다.
1907 빌드 에서는 버그가 기적적으로 사라졌습니다. 나는 그들을 찾기 위해 롤백해야하는지 또는이 장소에서 무언가가 방금 수정되었는지조차 모릅니다 ...
@Slava , 19x 빌드에서 ChartEvents에 변경 사항이 있습니까? 문제를 재현하고 있습니까?
@Slava , 19x 빌드에서 ChartEvents에 변경 사항이 있습니까? 문제를 재현하고 있습니까?
빌드 1908 - 변경 사항 없음.
기본 유형 구조 연산자를 대체하는 기능은 일부 상황에서 유연성을 허용합니다.
예를 들어, 다음은 구조체 배열을 사용자 정의 정렬하는 트릭 중 하나입니다.
결과
아마도 오래된 자전거일 것입니다.
여러 점이 있다. mql에서 < 연산자 는 class\structure 의 메서드 여야 합니다.
이것은 빌트인 구조에 대해 설정할 수 없음을 의미합니다. 글쎄, 또는 불변을 위해.
이 방법은 기본적으로 < 연산자를 호출하는 비교 템플릿 함수를 추가하여 약간 개선할 수 있습니다.UPD: 일반적으로 오버로드하고 >가 아니기 때문에 < 연산자를 어디에나 씁니다. 이것은 엄격하지는 않지만 일반적으로 허용됩니다.
이 방법은 기본적으로 < 연산자를 호출하는 비교 템플릿 함수를 추가하여 약간 개선할 수 있습니다.
typedef를 사용하는 경우 구조뿐만 아니라 표준 숫자 유형에 대해서도 정렬 함수를 정의해야 합니다. 아니면 무슨 말인지 이해가 안 가네요.