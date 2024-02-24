트레이딩의 머신러닝: 이론, 모델, 실전 및 알고리즘 트레이딩 - 페이지 1490 1...148314841485148614871488148914901491149214931494149514961497...3399 새 코멘트 mytarmailS 2019.05.26 18:00 #14891 막심 드미트리예프스키 : 아직 안봤어 쉬는날) 시간나면 끄적여, 이따 이번주 의미로 패키지를 살펴보았습니다. https://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html 이 할 것이라고 생각합니다. ~ 해야 하다 Грааль 2019.05.26 22:44 #14892 mytarmailS : 그런 다음 Viterbi 알고리즘을 사용하여 (데이터 테스트) 우리는 두 가지 상태를 얻습니다. 다음과 같이 보일 것입니다. 카록 성배 리얼)) 제가 뭔가 헷갈리실지도 모르겠지만 이 사진들은 얼마 전에 어떤 이노켄티가 보여줬던 것 아닙니까? 그리고 그것은 엿보기, sham blah, facepalm으로 밝혀졌습니다. Грааль 2019.05.26 22:46 #14893 막심 드미트리예프스키 : 비정상성에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 모르겠지만.. 느리면 몬테칼링도 어렵다. IMHO의 주요 문제는 크기 조정 \ 데이터 변환, 주기 선택입니다. 패턴이 반복되면 비선형 회귀 또는 SVM도 좋은 결과를 제공합니다(인공 VR에서) 저것들. 멀리 가져온 모델 선택의 문제 좋아, 주제를 되살리기 위해 Yuriy Asaulenko 2019.05.26 22:48 #14894 성배 : 뭔가 헷갈리실지도 모르겠지만 이 사진들은 얼마 전 어떤 이노켄티가 보여줬는데 훔쳐보기, sham blah, facepalm으로 밝혀진거 아닌가요? IMHO, 유사한 사진은 기존 MA(또는 이를 기반으로 한 표시기)를 사용하여 얻을 수 있습니다. 자세히 살펴보세요. Грааль 2019.05.26 22:51 #14895 유리 아사울렌코 : IMHO, 일반 Mashek을 사용하여 유사한 사진을 얻을 수 있습니다. 자세히 살펴보세요. 캠페인은 실제로 마스코트보다 나을 것이 없지만 특정 영역의 경우 마스코트를 최적화할 수 있으며 훨씬 더 갑자기 그렇습니다. 성배 가 다시 미끄러졌습니다... 차트의 색상이 Inokentii의 색상과 비슷하기 때문에 연결되었습니다. Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:08 #14896 막심 드미트리예프스키 : IMHO, 모드를 올바르게 선택하면 유익한 AR 기능을 얻을 수 있습니다 나는 여전히 mql로 그것을 다시 작성하는 방법을 벽에 대고 머리를 부딪쳤지만 이것은 당신의 쓰레기를 작업 모델로 바꾸는 누락된 요소입니다 https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader 왜 다시 작성합니까? 알글립 보기 CMarkovCPD::~CMarkovCPD(void) { }//+------------------------------------------------------------------+//| DESCRIPTION: |//| This function creates MCPD (Markov Chains for Population Data) |//| solver. |//| This solver can be used to find transition matrix P for |//| N-dimensional prediction problem where transition from X[i] to |//| X[i+1] is modelled as X[i+1] = P*X[i] |//| where X[i] and X[i+1] are N-dimensional population vectors |//| (components of each X are non-negative), and P is a N*N |//| transition matrix (elements of are non-negative, each column |//| sums to 1.0). |//| Such models arise when when: |//| * there is some population of individuals |//| * individuals can have different states |//| * individuals can transit from one state to another |//| * population size is constant, i.e. there is no new individuals |//| and no one leaves population |//| * you want to model transitions of individuals from one state |//| into another |//| USAGE: |//| Here we give very brief outline of the MCPD. We strongly |//| recommend you to read examples in the ALGLIB Reference Manual |//| and to read ALGLIB User Guide on data analysis which is |//| available at http://www.alglib.net/dataanalysis/ |//| 1. User initializes algorithm state with MCPDCreate() call |//| 2. User adds one or more tracks - sequences of states which |//| describe evolution of a system being modelled from different |//| starting conditions |//| 3. User may add optional boundary, equality and/or linear |//| constraints on the coefficients of P by calling one of the |//| following functions: |//| * MCPDSetEC() to set equality constraints |//| * MCPDSetBC() to set bound constraints |//| * MCPDSetLC() to set linear constraints |//| 4. Optionally, user may set custom weights for prediction errors |//| (by default, algorithm assigns non-equal, automatically chosen|//| weights for errors in the prediction of different components |//| of X). It can be done with a call of |//| MCPDSetPredictionWeights() function. |//| 5. User calls MCPDSolve() function which takes algorithm state |//| and pointer (delegate, etc.) to callback function which |//| calculates F/G. |//| 6. User calls MCPDResults() to get solution |//| INPUT PARAMETERS: |//| N - problem dimension, N>=1 |//| OUTPUT PARAMETERS: |//| State - structure stores algorithm state |//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Machine learning in trading: Machine Learning and Neural Market prediction based on [삭제] 2019.05.27 12:13 #14897 도서관 : 왜 다시 작성합니까? 알글립 보기 와우, 데이터 분석에 있습니까 아니면 솔버에 있습니까? 설명서에서 보지 못한 Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:16 #14898 막심 드미트리예프스키 : 와우, 데이터 분석에 있습니까 아니면 솔버에 있습니까? 설명서에서 본적이 없다 datanalisis - 파일 자체 내에서 검색 [삭제] 2019.05.27 12:28 #14899 도서관 : datanalisis - 파일 자체 내에서 검색 헤더는 사이트의 예제를 살펴보라고 말하지만 사이트에 예제가 없습니다. Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:30 #14900 막심 드미트리예프스키 : 헤더는 사이트의 예제를 살펴보라고 말하지만 사이트에 예제가 없습니다. 글쎄, 다른 언어로 작업하는 방법을 알고 있다면 유추하여 이 버전도 사용할 수 있다고 생각합니다. I/O 매개변수는 유사해야 합니다. 1...148314841485148614871488148914901491149214931494149514961497...3399 새 코멘트 트레이딩 기회를 놓치고 있어요: 무료 트레이딩 앱 복사용 8,000 이상의 시그널 금융 시장 개척을 위한 경제 뉴스 등록 로그인 공백없는 라틴 문자 비밀번호가 이 이메일로 전송될 것입니다 오류 발생됨 Google으로 로그인 웹사이트 정책 및 이용약관에 동의합니다. 계정이 없으시면, 가입하십시오 MQL5.com 웹사이트에 로그인을 하기 위해 쿠키를 허용하십시오. 브라우저에서 필요한 설정을 활성화하시지 않으면, 로그인할 수 없습니다. 사용자명/비밀번호를 잊으셨습니까? Google으로 로그인
아직 안봤어 쉬는날) 시간나면 끄적여, 이따 이번주 의미로
패키지를 살펴보았습니다. https://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html 이 할 것이라고 생각합니다.
~ 해야 하다
그런 다음 Viterbi 알고리즘을 사용하여 (데이터 테스트)
우리는 두 가지 상태를 얻습니다. 다음과 같이 보일 것입니다.
카록 성배 리얼))
제가 뭔가 헷갈리실지도 모르겠지만 이 사진들은 얼마 전에 어떤 이노켄티가 보여줬던 것 아닙니까? 그리고 그것은 엿보기, sham blah, facepalm으로 밝혀졌습니다.
비정상성에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 모르겠지만.. 느리면 몬테칼링도 어렵다.
IMHO의 주요 문제는 크기 조정 \ 데이터 변환, 주기 선택입니다. 패턴이 반복되면 비선형 회귀 또는 SVM도 좋은 결과를 제공합니다(인공 VR에서)저것들. 멀리 가져온 모델 선택의 문제
좋아, 주제를 되살리기 위해
IMHO, 일반 Mashek을 사용하여 유사한 사진을 얻을 수 있습니다. 자세히 살펴보세요.
캠페인은 실제로 마스코트보다 나을 것이 없지만 특정 영역의 경우 마스코트를 최적화할 수 있으며 훨씬 더 갑자기 그렇습니다. 성배 가 다시 미끄러졌습니다...차트의 색상이 Inokentii의 색상과 비슷하기 때문에 연결되었습니다.
IMHO, 모드를 올바르게 선택하면 유익한 AR 기능을 얻을 수 있습니다
나는 여전히 mql로 그것을 다시 작성하는 방법을 벽에 대고 머리를 부딪쳤지만 이것은 당신의 쓰레기를 작업 모델로 바꾸는 누락된 요소입니다
https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader
왜 다시 작성합니까? 알글립 보기
CMarkovCPD::~CMarkovCPD(void)
{
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DESCRIPTION: |
//| This function creates MCPD (Markov Chains for Population Data) |
//| solver. |
//| This solver can be used to find transition matrix P for |
//| N-dimensional prediction problem where transition from X[i] to |
//| X[i+1] is modelled as X[i+1] = P*X[i] |
//| where X[i] and X[i+1] are N-dimensional population vectors |
//| (components of each X are non-negative), and P is a N*N |
//| transition matrix (elements of are non-negative, each column |
//| sums to 1.0). |
//| Such models arise when when: |
//| * there is some population of individuals |
//| * individuals can have different states |
//| * individuals can transit from one state to another |
//| * population size is constant, i.e. there is no new individuals |
//| and no one leaves population |
//| * you want to model transitions of individuals from one state |
//| into another |
//| USAGE: |
//| Here we give very brief outline of the MCPD. We strongly |
//| recommend you to read examples in the ALGLIB Reference Manual |
//| and to read ALGLIB User Guide on data analysis which is |
//| available at http://www.alglib.net/dataanalysis/ |
//| 1. User initializes algorithm state with MCPDCreate() call |
//| 2. User adds one or more tracks - sequences of states which |
//| describe evolution of a system being modelled from different |
//| starting conditions |
//| 3. User may add optional boundary, equality and/or linear |
//| constraints on the coefficients of P by calling one of the |
//| following functions: |
//| * MCPDSetEC() to set equality constraints |
//| * MCPDSetBC() to set bound constraints |
//| * MCPDSetLC() to set linear constraints |
//| 4. Optionally, user may set custom weights for prediction errors |
//| (by default, algorithm assigns non-equal, automatically chosen|
//| weights for errors in the prediction of different components |
//| of X). It can be done with a call of |
//| MCPDSetPredictionWeights() function. |
//| 5. User calls MCPDSolve() function which takes algorithm state |
//| and pointer (delegate, etc.) to callback function which |
//| calculates F/G. |
//| 6. User calls MCPDResults() to get solution |
//| INPUT PARAMETERS: |
//| N - problem dimension, N>=1 |
//| OUTPUT PARAMETERS: |
//| State - structure stores algorithm state |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
글쎄, 다른 언어로 작업하는 방법을 알고 있다면 유추하여 이 버전도 사용할 수 있다고 생각합니다. I/O 매개변수는 유사해야 합니다.