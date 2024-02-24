트레이딩의 머신러닝: 이론, 모델, 실전 및 알고리즘 트레이딩 - 페이지 1490

막심 드미트리예프스키 :

아직 안봤어 쉬는날) 시간나면 끄적여, 이따 이번주 의미로

패키지를 살펴보았습니다. https://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html 이 할 것이라고 생각합니다.

mytarmailS :

그런 다음 Viterbi 알고리즘을 사용하여 (데이터 테스트)

우리는 두 가지 상태를 얻습니다. 다음과 같이 보일 것입니다.

카록 성배 리얼))


제가 뭔가 헷갈리실지도 모르겠지만 이 사진들은 얼마 전에 어떤 이노켄티가 보여줬던 것 아닙니까? 그리고 그것은 엿보기, sham blah, facepalm으로 밝혀졌습니다.

 
막심 드미트리예프스키 :

비정상성에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 모르겠지만.. 느리면 몬테칼링도 어렵다.

IMHO의 주요 문제는 크기 조정 \ 데이터 변환, 주기 선택입니다. 패턴이 반복되면 비선형 회귀 또는 SVM도 좋은 결과를 제공합니다(인공 VR에서)

저것들. 멀리 가져온 모델 선택의 문제

좋아, 주제를 되살리기 위해

 
성배 :

뭔가 헷갈리실지도 모르겠지만 이 사진들은 얼마 전 어떤 이노켄티가 보여줬는데 훔쳐보기, sham blah, facepalm으로 밝혀진거 아닌가요?

IMHO, 유사한 사진은 기존 MA(또는 이를 기반으로 한 표시기)를 사용하여 얻을 수 있습니다. 자세히 살펴보세요.
 
유리 아사울렌코 :
IMHO, 일반 Mashek을 사용하여 유사한 사진을 얻을 수 있습니다. 자세히 살펴보세요.

캠페인은 실제로 마스코트보다 나을 것이 없지만 특정 영역의 경우 마스코트를 최적화할 수 있으며 훨씬 더 갑자기 그렇습니다. 성배 가 다시 미끄러졌습니다...

차트의 색상이 Inokentii의 색상과 비슷하기 때문에 연결되었습니다.
 
막심 드미트리예프스키 :

IMHO, 모드를 올바르게 선택하면 유익한 AR 기능을 얻을 수 있습니다

나는 여전히 mql로 그것을 다시 작성하는 방법을 벽에 대고 머리를 부딪쳤지만 이것은 당신의 쓰레기를 작업 모델로 바꾸는 누락된 요소입니다

https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader

왜 다시 작성합니까? 알글립 보기

CMarkovCPD::~CMarkovCPD(void)
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DESCRIPTION:                                                     |
//| This function creates MCPD (Markov Chains for Population Data)   |
//| solver.                                                          |
//| This solver can be used to find transition matrix P for          |
//| N-dimensional prediction problem where transition from X[i] to   |
//|     X[i+1] is modelled as X[i+1] = P*X[i]                        |
//| where X[i] and X[i+1] are N-dimensional population vectors       |
//| (components of each X are non-negative), and P is a N*N          |
//| transition matrix (elements of   are non-negative, each column   |
//| sums to 1.0).                                                    |
//| Such models arise when when:                                     |
//| * there is some population of individuals                        |
//| * individuals can have different states                          |
//| * individuals can transit from one state to another              |
//| * population size is constant, i.e. there is no new individuals  |
//|   and no one leaves population                                   |
//| * you want to model transitions of individuals from one state    |
//|   into another                                                   |
//| USAGE:                                                           |
//| Here we give very brief outline of the MCPD. We strongly         |
//| recommend you to read examples in the ALGLIB Reference Manual    |
//| and to read ALGLIB User Guide on data analysis which is          |
//| available at http://www.alglib.net/dataanalysis/&nbsp;                |
//| 1. User initializes algorithm state with MCPDCreate() call       |
//| 2. User adds one or more tracks -  sequences of states which     |
//|    describe evolution of a system being modelled from different  |
//|    starting conditions                                           |
//| 3. User may add optional boundary, equality and/or linear        |
//|    constraints on the coefficients of P by calling one of the    |
//|    following functions:                                          |
//|    * MCPDSetEC() to set equality constraints                     |
//|    * MCPDSetBC() to set bound constraints                        |
//|    * MCPDSetLC() to set linear constraints                       |
//| 4. Optionally, user may set custom weights for prediction errors |
//|    (by default, algorithm assigns non-equal, automatically chosen|
//|    weights for errors in the prediction of different components  |
//|    of X). It can be done with a call of                          |
//|    MCPDSetPredictionWeights() function.                          |
//| 5. User calls MCPDSolve() function which takes algorithm state   |
//|    and pointer (delegate, etc.) to callback function which       |
//|    calculates F/G.                                               |
//| 6. User calls MCPDResults() to get solution                      |
//| INPUT PARAMETERS:                                                |
//|     N       -   problem dimension, N>=1                          |
//| OUTPUT PARAMETERS:                                               |
//|     State   -   structure stores algorithm state                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

도서관 :

왜 다시 작성합니까? 알글립 보기


와우, 데이터 분석에 있습니까 아니면 솔버에 있습니까? 설명서에서 보지 못한

 
막심 드미트리예프스키 :

와우, 데이터 분석에 있습니까 아니면 솔버에 있습니까? 설명서에서 본적이 없다

datanalisis - 파일 자체 내에서 검색
도서관 :
datanalisis - 파일 자체 내에서 검색

헤더는 사이트의 예제를 살펴보라고 말하지만 사이트에 예제가 없습니다.

 
막심 드미트리예프스키 :

헤더는 사이트의 예제를 살펴보라고 말하지만 사이트에 예제가 없습니다.

글쎄, 다른 언어로 작업하는 방법을 알고 있다면 유추하여 이 버전도 사용할 수 있다고 생각합니다. I/O 매개변수는 유사해야 합니다.

