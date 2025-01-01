BlasL2TrMV

Computes a matrix-vector product using a triangular n-by-n matrix.

y = op(A) * x

BLAS function TRMV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2TrMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

vector& X,

vector& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2TrMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL2TrMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

vectorc& X,

vectorc& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL2TrMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

vectorcf& X,

vectorcf& Y

);

Parameters

trans

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if trans= 'N', then y = A * x;

if trans= 'T', then y = A**T * x;

if trans= 'C', then y = A**H * x.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

Y

[out] Result vector y of size n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).