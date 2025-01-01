DocumentazioneSezioni
Computes a matrix-vector product using a triangular n-by-n matrix.

y = op(A) * x

BLAS function TRMV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL2TrMV(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies option op(A)
   vector&         X,             // vector X
   vector&                      // result vector Y
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2TrMV(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies option op(A)
   vectorf&        X,             // vector X
   vectorf&                     // result vector Y
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2TrMV(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies option op(A)
   vectorc&        X,             // vector X
   vectorc&                     // result vector Y
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2TrMV(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies option op(A)
   vectorcf&       X,             // vector X
   vectorcf&                    // result vector Y
   );

Parameters

trans

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if trans= 'N', then y = A * x;

if trans= 'T', then y = A**T * x;

if trans= 'C', then y = A**H * x.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

Y

[out]  Result vector y of size n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).

ID

Description

BLASTRANS_N

'N': No transpose

BLASTRANS_T

'T': Transpose

BLASTRANS_C

'C': Conjugate transpose

 