BlasL2TrMV
Computes a matrix-vector product using a triangular n-by-n matrix.
y = op(A) * x
BLAS function TRMV.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::BlasL2TrMV(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::BlasL2TrMV(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrixc::BlasL2TrMV(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrixcf::BlasL2TrMV(
Parameters
trans
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if trans= 'N', then y = A * x;
if trans= 'T', then y = A**T * x;
if trans= 'C', then y = A**H * x.
X
[in] Vector x of size n.
Y
[out] Result vector y of size n.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.
ENUM_BLAS_TRANS
An enumeration defining option op(A).
ID
Description
BLASTRANS_N
'N': No transpose
BLASTRANS_T
'T': Transpose
BLASTRANS_C
'C': Conjugate transpose