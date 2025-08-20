상승 스파이크 패턴 탐지

3-바 패턴: 첫 번째 캔들: 몸통이 큰 녹색(강세 스파이크). 두 번째 캔들: 빨간색(하락). 세 번째 캔들: 몸통이 큰 녹색(강세 스파이크).

이 패턴이 나타나면 영역이 생성됩니다.

영역 생성

3개의 캔들 고점/저점 범위에서 파란색 직사각형이 그려집니다.

중간(두 번째) 캔들의 시가에 라임 그린 수평 진입선이 그려집니다.

이 선은 가격이 회복될 때까지 미래로 확장됩니다.





입력 설명



mq5 input color BoxColor = clrBlue ; input color EntryLineColor = clrLime ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input int BoxWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineLength = 200 ; ``` These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.





핵심 아이디어

3캔들 강세 패턴을 찾습니다.

1. 첫 번째 캔들 - 강한 강세(스파이크)

2. 두 번째 캔들 - 약세 되돌림

3. 세 번째 캔들- 다시 강한 강세 스파이크





이것이 나타나면 그립니다:

- 패턴 주위의 박스

- 두 번째 캔들 오픈 시점의 수평선(진입점)

가격이 이 선으로 돌아오면("완화"), 이 선을 짧게 자르고 다시 그리지 않습니다.



데이터 구조

struct PatternInfo { datetime time; double entry; double high; double low; bool mitigated; }; CArrayObj activePatterns; ``` We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing. 초기화 함수

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); ArrayInitialize (activePatterns, 0 ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } ``` We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.

패턴 감지(각 틱에서)

```mq5 for ( int i = limit - 3 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ``` We loop through candles and look 3 bars back. ```mq5 if (isBullish(i+ 2 ) && isBearish(i+ 1 ) && isBullish(i)) ``` We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green. ```mq5 double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+ 1 ]), High[i+ 2 ]); double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+ 1 ]), Low[i+ 2 ]); double entry = Open[i+ 1 ]; ``` We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2 nd (middle) candle. ```mq5 PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo; pattern.time = Time[i]; pattern.entry = entry; pattern.high = high; pattern.low = low; pattern.mitigated = false; ``` Create and add this pattern to our list . 상자 및 선 그리기

```mq5 string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0 , Time[i+ 2 ], high, Time[i], low); ``` Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3 -candle pattern. ```mq5 string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0 , Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry); ``` Draw the entry line from the 2 nd candle’s open forward in time. 완화 확인(각 틱마다) Loop through all patterns: ```mq5 for ( int p = 0 ; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) { PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p); ``` If not already mitigated, check: ```mq5 if (!pt.mitigated && Low[ 0 ] <= pt.entry) ``` If current price hits the entry level: ```mq5 pt.mitigated = true ; ObjectDelete ( "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time)); ``` Delete original long line. ```mq5 ObjectCreate ( 0 , "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time), OBJ_TREND , 0 , pt.time, pt.entry, Time[ 0 ], pt.entry); ``` Create a short line showing where mitigation happened. HELPER FUNCTIONS ### Check Bullish/Bearish: ```mq5 bool isBullish( int i) { return Close[i] > Open[i]; } bool isBearish( int i) { return Close[i] < Open[i]; }

이 지표는 간단하지만 강력합니다: 붐에서 실제 스파이크 동작 감지

스마트 머니 항목 시각화

자동으로 완화 감지 이제 Boom 500 또는 Boom 1000에서 실시간으로 테스트할 수 있습니다.



질문하거나 공유하고 싶으시면 댓글을 남겨주세요.



