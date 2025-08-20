코드베이스섹션
지표

Boom Index Spike Pattern - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Israr Hussain Shah
조회수:
108
평가:
(4)
게시됨:
candel 2.mq5 (10.74 KB) 조회
candel 2.mq5 (10.74 KB) 조회
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

상승 스파이크 패턴 탐지

  • 3-바 패턴:

    • 첫 번째 캔들: 몸통이 큰 녹색(강세 스파이크).

    • 두 번째 캔들: 빨간색(하락).

    • 세 번째 캔들: 몸통이 큰 녹색(강세 스파이크).

  • 이 패턴이 나타나면 영역이 생성됩니다.

영역 생성

  • 3개의 캔들 고점/저점 범위에서 파란색 직사각형이 그려집니다.

  • 중간(두 번째) 캔들의 시가에 라임 그린 수평 진입선이 그려집니다.

  • 이 선은 가격이 회복될 때까지 미래로 확장됩니다.


입력 설명

mq5
input color BoxColor = clrBlue;              // 3 캔들 패턴 상자의 색상
input color EntryLineColor = clrLime;        // 입력 줄의 색상
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID; // 엔트리 라인의 스타일
input int BoxWidth = 2;                      // 상자 테두리 너비
input int EntryLineWidth = 2;                // 진입선 너비
input int EntryLineLength = 200;             // 완화 라인이 확장되는 범위
```
These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.


핵심 아이디어

3캔들 강세 패턴을 찾습니다.

1. 첫 번째 캔들 - 강한 강세(스파이크)

2. 두 번째 캔들 - 약세 되돌림

3. 세 번째 캔들- 다시 강한 강세 스파이크


이것이 나타나면 그립니다:

- 패턴 주위의 박스

- 두 번째 캔들 오픈 시점의 수평선(진입점)

가격이 이 선으로 돌아오면("완화"), 이 선을 짧게 자르고 다시 그리지 않습니다.


데이터 구조

struct PatternInfo {
  datetime time;   // 패턴의 시간
  double entry;    // 진입가(두 번째 캔들 오픈)
  double high;     // 3개의 캔들 중 가장 높은 캔들
  double low;      // 3개의 캔들 중 가장 낮은 최저점
  bool mitigated;  // 가격이 엔트리 레벨로 돌아갔나요?
};

CArrayObj activePatterns;
```
We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing.

초기화 함수

int OnInit() {
  IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits);
  ArrayInitialize(activePatterns, 0);
  return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}
```
We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.


패턴 감지(각 틱에서)

```mq5
for (int i = limit - 3; i >= 0; i--) {
```
We loop through candles and look 3 bars back.

```mq5
if (isBullish(i+2) && isBearish(i+1) && isBullish(i))
```
We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green.

```mq5
double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+1]), High[i+2]);
double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+1]), Low[i+2]);
double entry = Open[i+1];
```
We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2 nd (middle) candle.

```mq5
PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo;
pattern.time = Time[i];
pattern.entry = entry;
pattern.high = high;
pattern.low = low;
pattern.mitigated = false;
```
Create and add this pattern to our list.
상자 및 선 그리기 
```mq5
string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]);
ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, Time[i+2], high, Time[i], low);
```
Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3-candle pattern.

```mq5
string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]);
ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry);
```
Draw the entry line from the 2 nd candle’s open forward in time.

완화 확인(각 틱마다)

Loop through all patterns:
```mq5
for (int p = 0; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) {
  PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p);
```
If not already mitigated, check:
```mq5
if (!pt.mitigated && Low[0] <= pt.entry)
```
If current price hits the entry level:
```mq5
pt.mitigated = true;
ObjectDelete("EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time));
```
Delete original long line.

```mq5
ObjectCreate(0, "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time), OBJ_TREND, 0,
pt.time, pt.entry,
Time[0], pt.entry);
```
Create a short line showing where mitigation happened.
HELPER FUNCTIONS

###  Check Bullish/Bearish:
```mq5
bool isBullish(int i) {
  return Close[i] > Open[i];
}

bool isBearish(int i) {
  return Close[i] < Open[i];
}

이 지표는 간단하지만 강력합니다:

  • 붐에서 실제 스파이크 동작 감지
  • 스마트 머니 항목 시각화
  • 자동으로 완화 감지

이제 Boom 500 또는 Boom 1000에서 실시간으로 테스트할 수 있습니다.


질문하거나 공유하고 싶으시면 댓글을 남겨주세요.


MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/61749

