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Boom Index Spike Pattern - MetaTrader 5脚本
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看涨尖刺形态检测
-
3 条蜡烛线形态：
-
第一根蜡烛： 绿色，带大实体（看涨尖峰）。
-
第二根蜡烛 红色（回撤）。
-
第 3 根蜡烛： 绿色大实体（看涨尖峰）。
-
-
出现这种形态时，就会创建 一个区域。
区域创建
输入说明
mq5 input color BoxColor = clrBlue; // 三蜡烛图案盒的颜色 input color EntryLineColor = clrLime; // 入口线的颜色 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID; // 输入行的样式 input int BoxWidth = 2; // 框边框的宽度 input int EntryLineWidth = 2; // 输入行的宽度 input int EntryLineLength = 200; // 减缓线的延伸范围 ``` These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.
核心观点
我们寻找 3 根蜡烛的看涨形态
1.第一根蜡烛--强烈看涨（尖峰）
2.第二根蜡烛 - 看跌回调
3.第三根蜡烛--再次强烈看涨
出现这种情况时，我们画出
- 围绕该形态的方框
- 在第二根蜡烛的开口处画一条水平线（进入点
一旦价格回到该水平线（"缓解"），我们就缩短该水平线，避免重新绘制。
数据结构
struct PatternInfo { datetime time; // 图案的时间 double entry; // 入场价（第二根蜡烛的开盘价） double high; // 3 根蜡烛的最高点 double low; // 3 根蜡烛的最低点 bool mitigated; // 价格是否已回到入门水平？ }; CArrayObj activePatterns; ``` We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing.
启动函数
int OnInit() { IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits); ArrayInitialize(activePatterns, 0); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } ``` We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.
模式检测（每个刻度线）
```mq5 for (int i = limit - 3; i >= 0; i--) { ``` We loop through candles and look 3 bars back. ```mq5 if (isBullish(i+2) && isBearish(i+1) && isBullish(i)) ``` We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green. ```mq5 double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+1]), High[i+2]); double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+1]), Low[i+2]); double entry = Open[i+1]; ``` We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2 nd (middle) candle. ```mq5 PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo; pattern.time = Time[i]; pattern.entry = entry; pattern.high = high; pattern.low = low; pattern.mitigated = false; ``` Create and add this pattern to our list.
绘制框线
```mq5 string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, Time[i+2], high, Time[i], low); ``` Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3-candle pattern. ```mq5 string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry); ``` Draw the entry line from the 2 nd candle’s open forward in time.
缓和检查（每个跳动点）
Loop through all patterns:
```mq5
for (int p = 0; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) {
PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p);
```
If not already mitigated, check:
```mq5
if (!pt.mitigated && Low[0] <= pt.entry)
```
If current price hits the entry level:
```mq5
pt.mitigated = true;
ObjectDelete("EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time));
```
Delete original long line.
```mq5
ObjectCreate(0, "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time), OBJ_TREND, 0,
pt.time, pt.entry,
Time[0], pt.entry);
```
Create a short line showing where mitigation happened.
HELPER FUNCTIONS
### Check Bullish/Bearish:
```mq5
bool isBullish(int i) {
return Close[i] > Open[i];
}
bool isBearish(int i) {
return Close[i] < Open[i];
}
该指标简单而强大：
- 检测 Boom 中的真实尖峰行为
- 可视化智能资金入口
- 自动检测缓和
您现在可以在 Boom 500 或 Boom 1000 上进行实时测试。
如果您想咨询或分享，请发表评论。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/61749
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