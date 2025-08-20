看涨尖刺形态检测

3 条蜡烛线形态： 第一根蜡烛： 绿色，带大实体（看涨尖峰）。 第二根蜡烛 红色（回撤）。 第 3 根蜡烛： 绿色大实体（看涨尖峰）。

出现这种形态时，就会创建 一个区域。

区域创建

根据 3 根蜡烛的高/低点范围绘制 蓝色矩形 。

在中间（第 2 根）蜡烛的开盘价绘制一条 青绿色水平进入线 。

该线延伸至未来，直至价格回调。





输入说明



mq5 input color BoxColor = clrBlue ; input color EntryLineColor = clrLime ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input int BoxWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineLength = 200 ; ``` These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.





核心观点

我们寻找 3 根蜡烛的看涨形态

1.第一根蜡烛--强烈看涨（尖峰）

2.第二根蜡烛 - 看跌回调

3.第三根蜡烛--再次强烈看涨





出现这种情况时，我们画出

- 围绕该形态的方框

- 在第二根蜡烛的开口处画一条水平线（进入点

一旦价格回到该水平线（"缓解"），我们就缩短该水平线，避免重新绘制。



数据结构

struct PatternInfo { datetime time; double entry; double high; double low; bool mitigated; }; CArrayObj activePatterns; ``` We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing. 启动函数

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); ArrayInitialize (activePatterns, 0 ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } ``` We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.

模式检测（每个刻度线）

```mq5 for ( int i = limit - 3 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ``` We loop through candles and look 3 bars back. ```mq5 if (isBullish(i+ 2 ) && isBearish(i+ 1 ) && isBullish(i)) ``` We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green. ```mq5 double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+ 1 ]), High[i+ 2 ]); double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+ 1 ]), Low[i+ 2 ]); double entry = Open[i+ 1 ]; ``` We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2 nd (middle) candle. ```mq5 PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo; pattern.time = Time[i]; pattern.entry = entry; pattern.high = high; pattern.low = low; pattern.mitigated = false; ``` Create and add this pattern to our list . 绘制框线

```mq5 string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0 , Time[i+ 2 ], high, Time[i], low); ``` Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3 -candle pattern. ```mq5 string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0 , Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry); ``` Draw the entry line from the 2 nd candle’s open forward in time. 缓和检查（每个跳动点） Loop through all patterns: ```mq5 for ( int p = 0 ; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) { PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p); ``` If not already mitigated, check: ```mq5 if (!pt.mitigated && Low[ 0 ] <= pt.entry) ``` If current price hits the entry level: ```mq5 pt.mitigated = true ; ObjectDelete ( "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time)); ``` Delete original long line. ```mq5 ObjectCreate ( 0 , "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time), OBJ_TREND , 0 , pt.time, pt.entry, Time[ 0 ], pt.entry); ``` Create a short line showing where mitigation happened. HELPER FUNCTIONS ### Check Bullish/Bearish: ```mq5 bool isBullish( int i) { return Close[i] > Open[i]; } bool isBearish( int i) { return Close[i] < Open[i]; }

该指标简单而强大： 检测 Boom 中的真实尖峰行为

可视化智能资金入口

自动检测缓和 您现在可以在 Boom 500 或 Boom 1000 上进行实时测试。



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