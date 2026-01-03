당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
시계열 - 시계열 작업을 위한 함수 라이브러리 - MetaTrader 5용 라이브러리
시계열 작업을 위한 함수 라이브러리
다음과 같은 MQL4 함수의 아날로그를 사용할 수 있습니다: iBars, iTime, iOpen, iHigh, iLow, iClose, iVolume, iHighest, iLowest 및 iBarshift.
모든 함수에 대해 짧은 호출 변형(현재 차트의 기호 및 기간 포함)을 사용할 수 있습니다.
iHighest 및 iLowest는 2가지 변형으로 제공됩니다: "막대 X에서 막대 Y로" 및 "시간 X에서 시간 Y로".
변경 내역
- 2012.10.15:
- [+] 아이바 및 아이볼륨 기능 추가
Header
#include <komposter\TimeSeries.mqh>
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1008
