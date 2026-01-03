It's like a bird's-eye view for BBMA Oma Ally fans. ust drag it onto the chart and you'll get all the BBMA signals running on the chart.

Securing data transfer between client and Server could be a big challenge for you as MQL5 programmer. You may have experience in using built in MQL5 encryption systems like AES.AES can securely encrypt your data but on the other hand is not secure when it comes to sending the AES key through insecure channels. You can only rely on asymmetric encryption systems Like RSA in such cases. you keep the private key at your server side and only share the public key with your clients. Even more you can use hybrid RSA_AES approach to archive more performance