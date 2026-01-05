シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Gain
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 22%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
9 (90.00%)
損失トレード:
1 (10.00%)
ベストトレード:
23.19 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.17 USD
総利益:
89.58 USD (89 551 pips)
総損失:
-0.17 USD (16 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (1.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
87.69 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.83
取引アクティビティ:
36.48%
最大入金額:
0.36%
最近のトレード:
43 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
525.94
長いトレード:
10 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
526.94
期待されたペイオフ:
8.94 USD
平均利益:
9.95 USD
平均損失:
-0.17 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.17 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.17 USD (1)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.17 USD (0.03%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.03% (0.17 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 90K
EURUSD -16
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +23.19 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +1.89 USD
最大連続損失: -0.17 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real6
0.72 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.15 × 188
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
3.34 × 158
RoboForex-Pro
3.86 × 116
XMGlobal-MT5
4.00 × 8
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
15.80 × 15
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

レビューなし
2026.01.05 09:00
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Stable Gain
30 USD/月
22%
0
0
USD
652
USD
1
0%
10
90%
36%
526.94
8.94
USD
0%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください