- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|EURUSD
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|EURUSD
|-16
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.72 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.15 × 188
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.34 × 158
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.86 × 116
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|4.00 × 8
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|15.80 × 15
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour. Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.
Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.
Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013
