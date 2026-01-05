SegnaliSezioni
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 22%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (10.00%)
Best Trade:
23.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
89.58 USD (89 551 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.17 USD (16 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (1.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
87.69 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.83
Attività di trading:
36.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.36%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
525.94
Long Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
526.94
Profitto previsto:
8.94 USD
Profitto medio:
9.95 USD
Perdita media:
-0.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.17 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.17 USD (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (0.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 90K
EURUSD -16
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.19 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real6
0.72 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.15 × 188
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
3.34 × 158
RoboForex-Pro
3.86 × 116
XMGlobal-MT5
4.00 × 8
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
15.80 × 15
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
