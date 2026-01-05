SeñalesSecciones
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
31
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (70.96%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (29.03%)
Mejor transacción:
23.19 USD
Peor transacción:
-10.16 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
133.58 USD (107 229 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-22.14 USD (19 820 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (8.85 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
87.69 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Actividad comercial:
1.29%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.90%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
32 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
7.90
Transacciones Largas:
19 (61.29%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (38.71%)
Factor de Beneficio:
6.03
Beneficio Esperado:
3.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.46 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-3.86 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.87 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
26.40%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
14.11 USD (2.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.11% (14.11 USD)
De fondos:
5.45% (35.45 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 112
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 87K
EURUSD -16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +23.19 USD
Peor transacción: -10 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.85 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.86 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real6
0.72 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.15 × 188
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
3.34 × 158
RoboForex-Pro
3.86 × 116
XMGlobal-MT5
4.00 × 8
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
15.80 × 15
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 20:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Stable Gain
30 USD al mes
26%
0
0
USD
645
USD
1
0%
31
70%
1%
6.03
3.59
USD
5%
1:500
