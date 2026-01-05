- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|112
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|EURUSD
|-16
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.72 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.15 × 188
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.34 × 158
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.86 × 116
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|4.00 × 8
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|15.80 × 15
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour. Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.
Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.
Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013
USD
USD
USD