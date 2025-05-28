通貨 / VSTM
VSTM: Verastem Inc
9.54 USD 0.10 (1.06%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VSTMの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.33の安値と9.67の高値で取引されました。
Verastem Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.33 9.67
1年のレンジ
2.54 11.25
- 以前の終値
- 9.44
- 始値
- 9.60
- 買値
- 9.54
- 買値
- 9.84
- 安値
- 9.33
- 高値
- 9.67
- 出来高
- 3.210 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 59.53%
- 1年の変化
- 219.06%
