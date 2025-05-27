货币 / VSTM
VSTM: Verastem Inc
9.44 USD 0.31 (3.40%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VSTM汇率已更改3.40%。当日，交易品种以低点9.10和高点9.78进行交易。
关注Verastem Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.10 9.78
年范围
2.54 11.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.13
- 开盘价
- 9.10
- 卖价
- 9.44
- 买价
- 9.74
- 最低价
- 9.10
- 最高价
- 9.78
- 交易量
- 3.822 K
- 日变化
- 3.40%
- 月变化
- 4.89%
- 6个月变化
- 57.86%
- 年变化
- 215.72%
