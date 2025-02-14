クォートセクション
RSSS: Research Solutions Inc

3.93 USD 0.23 (6.22%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RSSSの今日の為替レートは、6.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.71の安値と4.05の高値で取引されました。

Research Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.71 4.05
1年のレンジ
2.32 4.24
以前の終値
3.70
始値
3.79
買値
3.93
買値
4.23
安値
3.71
高値
4.05
出来高
1.628 K
1日の変化
6.22%
1ヶ月の変化
32.32%
6ヶ月の変化
51.15%
1年の変化
43.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K