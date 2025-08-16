Request:

Please develop an Expert Advisor (EA) with the following rules and conditions.





📌 Entry Conditions

1. Enter only when Break of Structure (BOS) overlaps with Fair Value Gap (FVG)

2. Confirm trend direction by Perfect Order (EMA alignment: short > mid > long) → trade only in trend direction

3. EA should be active only during London & NY sessions (08:00–22:00 server time)

4. Use PDH/PDL (previous day’s high/low) and PWH/PWL (previous week’s high/low) as support/resistance confirmation

5. Allow multiple entries only if the first position is already in profit (pyramiding with profit only)





📌 Other Conditions

- Auto lot calculation based on account balance × risk percentage

- ATR filter to avoid low-volatility conditions

- ATR-based stop loss calculation (dynamic SL)

- Zone drawing option (rectangles for OB & FVG, enable/disable parameter)

- Push notification function (send alerts to MT5 mobile app)





📌 External Parameters

- RiskPercent

- RRRatio

- EnableMultipleEntry (true/false)

- EnableNotification (true/false)

- DrawZones (true/false)





🎯 Objective:

- Filter out weak entries

- Trade only high-probability setups

- Maximize profit while minimizing risk

- Focus on trend-following entries with strong confirmation





💡 Notes:

I prefer quality and reliability over low price.

Please provide clean and well-commented source code (MQ5 + EX5).



