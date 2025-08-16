フリーランスセクション

High-Probability BOS+FVG Trend EA with ATR Filter & Notifications

Request:
Please develop an Expert Advisor (EA) with the following rules and conditions.

📌 Entry Conditions
1. Enter only when Break of Structure (BOS) overlaps with Fair Value Gap (FVG)
2. Confirm trend direction by Perfect Order (EMA alignment: short > mid > long) → trade only in trend direction
3. EA should be active only during London & NY sessions (08:00–22:00 server time)
4. Use PDH/PDL (previous day’s high/low) and PWH/PWL (previous week’s high/low) as support/resistance confirmation
5. Allow multiple entries only if the first position is already in profit (pyramiding with profit only)

📌 Other Conditions
- Auto lot calculation based on account balance × risk percentage
- ATR filter to avoid low-volatility conditions
- ATR-based stop loss calculation (dynamic SL)
- Zone drawing option (rectangles for OB & FVG, enable/disable parameter)
- Push notification function (send alerts to MT5 mobile app)

📌 External Parameters
- RiskPercent
- RRRatio
- EnableMultipleEntry (true/false)
- EnableNotification (true/false)
- DrawZones (true/false)

🎯 Objective:
- Filter out weak entries
- Trade only high-probability setups
- Maximize profit while minimizing risk
- Focus on trend-following entries with strong confirmation

💡 Notes:
I prefer quality and reliability over low price. 
Please provide clean and well-commented source code (MQ5 + EX5).

プロジェクト情報

予算
200 - 250 USD
締め切り
最低 5 最高 7 日

依頼者

出された注文2
裁定取引数0