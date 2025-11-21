We are looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developer to build a custom reversal trading system that leverages footprint chart volume data (bid/ask) via ClusterDelta integration. The goal is an automated EA that identifies and trades market reversals using volume absorption logic — detecting when aggressive buyers/sellers are absorbed at the end of a trend.





Our strategy focuses on catching trend reversals using footprint bid/ask imbalance data. The EA will read ClusterDelta footprint indicator data to evaluate volume at price levels within each candle. It must confirm reversals with multiple filters and then execute trades with precise risk management.





Key responsibilities include:

- Footprint volume absorption logic implementation (bid/ask imbalance at extremes)

- Integration of ClusterDelta footprint indicator via iCustom buffers

- Multi-filter confirmation logic (daily range, time filters, MA slope filter, wick conditions, etc.)

- 40+ adjustable input parameters with min/max constraints

- Stop-loss, take-profit, and RR-based execution logic

- Stable, optimized, and efficient coding for real-time volume data

- Provide EX5 (MQ5 optional after project completion)





Ideal candidate:

- Strong MT5/MQL5 experience

- Experience with footprint charts, ClusterDelta, order flow, or volume profile tools

- Skilled in complex indicator-buffer integration

- Can deliver high-performance EA code

- Excellent communication and reliability





Budget: ~900 USD (flexible for strong candidates)

Timeline: ~20 days

The full detailed specification is attached in the job post. Please review it and confirm:

1. Feasibility of all features

2. Your development timeline

3. Your estimated cost

4. Any questions before starting





We look forward to working with a top-level MT5 developer experienced in footprint volume logic.