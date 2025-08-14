Objective:

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a reliable and well-structured EA for MetaTrader 5.

The EA should follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and focus only on high-probability trades, filtering out weak signals.





Entry Conditions (Strict & Simple):

1. Entry only when BOS (Break of Structure) overlaps with FVG (Fair Value Gap).

2. Trend direction must be confirmed by Perfect Order (EMA alignment).

3. Entries limited to London and New York sessions (08:00 - 22:00 server time).

4. Additional entries allowed only if the first trade is already in profit.

5. Only use PDH/PDL or PWH/PWL levels as S/R zones for entries.

6. High Risk:Reward ratio (minimum RR = 3.0).





Timeframe:

- Main entries on M1 chart, based on M15 market structure.





Other Conditions:

- Auto lot calculation based on account balance × risk percentage.

- ATR filter to avoid trading in low-volatility conditions.

- ATR-based stop loss calculation (dynamic SL).

- Optional: Draw OB & FVG zones as rectangles (enable/disable parameter).

- Push notification alerts (to MT5 mobile).





External Parameters (inputs):

- RiskPercent

- RRRatio

- EnableMultipleEntry (true/false)

- EnableNotification (true/false)

- DrawZones (true/false)





Development Requirements:

- Source code must be clean, optimized, and well-commented (MQ5 + EX5).

- Code should be stable with no repainting or unnecessary risk.

- Please focus on execution speed, accuracy, and reliability.





Budget:

200 – 250 USD (fixed price, negotiable for quality work).





Notes:

- I prefer developers with a proven track record on MQL5 and strong feedback.

- Please include examples of similar EA projects you have built.



