Question about “Author debarred from selling products” status 新しいコメント Shunsuke Kanaya 2026.01.04 01:58 Hello, My account shows the message “Author debarred from selling products”, and demo downloads of my Market products are disabled. I opened a Service Desk ticket (#5740396) more than two weeks ago, but I haven't received any response yet. Could any moderator please check if my request is in the queue, or tell me what I should do next? Thank you very much for your time and help. Best regards, Shunsuke Kanaya I can not see some of my Indicators in Navigator window on MT4 Withdrawal request delayed no Service Desk response Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals" 新しいコメント 取引の機会を逃しています。 無料取引アプリ 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索 新規登録 ログイン スペースを含まないラテン文字 このメールにパスワードが送信されます エラーが発生しました Googleでログイン WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。 新規登録 MQL5.com WebサイトへのログインにCookieの使用を許可します。 ログインするには、ブラウザで必要な設定を有効にしてください。 ログイン/パスワードをお忘れですか？ Googleでログイン
Hello,
My account shows the message “Author debarred from selling products”, and demo downloads of my Market products are disabled.
I opened a Service Desk ticket (#5740396) more than two weeks ago, but I haven't received any response yet.
Could any moderator please check if my request is in the queue, or tell me what I should do next?
Thank you very much for your time and help.
Best regards,
Shunsuke Kanaya