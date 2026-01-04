Question about “Author debarred from selling products” status

新しいコメント
 

Hello,

My account shows the message “Author debarred from selling products”, and demo downloads of my Market products are disabled.
I opened a Service Desk ticket (#5740396) more than two weeks ago, but I haven't received any response yet.

Could any moderator please check if my request is in the queue, or tell me what I should do next?

Thank you very much for your time and help.

Best regards,
Shunsuke Kanaya

新しいコメント