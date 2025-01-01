SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum

A method function for calculating the relative contributions of spectral components based on their eigenvalues.

Calculations for vector<double> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum(

ulong window_length,

vector& spectrum

);

Calculations for vector<complex> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum(

ulong window_length,

vectorс& spectrum

);

Parameters

window_length

[in] Window size for constructing the trajectory matrix, the number of components the input time series should be decomposed into.

spectrum

[out] Vector of component contributions to the input series - eigenvalues of the covariance matrix of the input time series.

Return Value

The function returns 'true' on success or 'false' if an error occurs.

Note

The window_length parameter value should be less than the size of the input time series. To construct a full-fledged trajectory matrix, the optimal size is considered to be approximately equal to half the size of the input time series.