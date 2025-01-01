FactorizationQR

Computes the QR factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = Q * R. LAPACK function GEQRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR(

bool reduced,

matrix& Q,

matrix& R

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR(

bool reduced,

matrixf& Q,

matrixf& R

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR(

bool reduced,

matrixc& Q,

matrixc& R

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR(

bool reduced,

matrixcf& Q,

matrixcf& R

);

Parameters

reduced

[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, R calculated with dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, R with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).

Q

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

R

[out] Upper triangular matrix R.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If reduced is true

If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix R is of n-by-n sizes.

If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.

If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.