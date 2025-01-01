ドキュメントセクション
LinearEquationsSolution

Computes the solution to the system of linear equations with a square coefficient matrix A and multiple right-hand sides. A*X = B, where A is an n-by-n general matrix, the columns of matrix B are individual right-hand sides, and the columns of X are the corresponding solutions. LAPACK function GESV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  matrix&       B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrix&         X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  vector&       B,           // right hand side vector B
  vector&         X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixf&     B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixf&       X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorf&       B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorf&         X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixc&     B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixc&       X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorc&     B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorc&       X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixcf&     B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixcf&       X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorcf&     B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorcf&       X           // solution vector X
  );

Parameters

B

[in]  Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.