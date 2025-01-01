- MatrixNorm
- MatrixNormGeTrid
- MatrixNormHessenberg
- MatrixNormSy
- MatrixNormComplexSy
- MatrixNormSyTrid
- MatrixNormTriangular
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a general tridiagonal matrix. LAPACK function LANGT.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::MatrixNormGeTrid(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::MatrixNormGeTrid(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::MatrixNormGeTrid(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::MatrixNormGeTrid(
Parameters
norm
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_NORMX enumeration, which specifies the value to be returned by the routine.
norm_value
[out] Calculated matrix norm value.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
ENUM_BLAS_NORMX
An enumeration defining which norm calculated.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASNORMX_O
|
'O': One-norm
|
BLASNORMX_I
|
'I': Infinity-norm
|
BLASNORMX_F
|
'F': Frobenius-norm
|
BLASNORMX_M
|
'M': max(abs(A(i,j)))