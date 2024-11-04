SegnaliSezioni
Andrii Soma

Soma

Andrii Soma
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
47 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 74%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 331
Profit Trade:
1 739 (52.20%)
Loss Trade:
1 592 (47.79%)
Best Trade:
262.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-250.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
37 126.24 USD (27 853 231 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32 481.65 USD (31 196 916 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (716.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 050.57 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
54.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.45%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
115
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.30
Long Trade:
1 913 (57.43%)
Short Trade:
1 418 (42.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
21.35 USD
Perdita media:
-20.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-776.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-776.38 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
7.71%
Previsione annuale:
93.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
131.28 USD
Massimale:
1 407.83 USD (18.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.31% (1 401.65 USD)
Per equità:
5.70% (492.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 849
BTCUSD 827
USTEC 806
US30 441
US500 301
CHINA50 27
JP225 20
XTIUSD 19
DE40 15
STOXX50 10
F40 8
AUS200 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.9K
BTCUSD -663
USTEC 279
US30 -846
US500 269
CHINA50 -249
JP225 41
XTIUSD -398
DE40 139
STOXX50 21
F40 157
AUS200 -36
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 316K
BTCUSD -3.2M
USTEC 86K
US30 -419K
US500 21K
CHINA50 -187K
JP225 22K
XTIUSD -272
DE40 -2.7K
STOXX50 2.3K
F40 19K
AUS200 -9.2K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +262.11 USD
Worst Trade: -250 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +716.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -776.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 13
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
0.00 × 59
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.48 × 135
Exness-MT5Real15
0.89 × 9
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
1.57 × 54
ICMarketsEU-MT5
1.79 × 880
DooTechnology-Live
2.47 × 106
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
2.83 × 174
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.91 × 3256
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.01 × 218
Exness-MT5Real7
3.04 × 50
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.28 × 17813
Exness-MT5Real12
3.60 × 186
Exness-MT5Real11
3.61 × 310
75 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.22 00:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 14:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 11:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 15:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 01:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 05:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 13:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 21:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 16:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 20:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.17 16:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.13 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.13 04:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.12 02:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.11 17:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.05 23:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Soma
30USD al mese
74%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
47
99%
3 331
52%
55%
1.14
1.39
USD
13%
1:500
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.