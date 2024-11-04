- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 331
Profit Trade:
1 739 (52.20%)
Loss Trade:
1 592 (47.79%)
Best Trade:
262.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-250.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
37 126.24 USD (27 853 231 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32 481.65 USD (31 196 916 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (716.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 050.57 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
54.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.45%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
115
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.30
Long Trade:
1 913 (57.43%)
Short Trade:
1 418 (42.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
21.35 USD
Perdita media:
-20.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-776.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-776.38 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
7.71%
Previsione annuale:
93.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
131.28 USD
Massimale:
1 407.83 USD (18.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.31% (1 401.65 USD)
Per equità:
5.70% (492.15 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|849
|BTCUSD
|827
|USTEC
|806
|US30
|441
|US500
|301
|CHINA50
|27
|JP225
|20
|XTIUSD
|19
|DE40
|15
|STOXX50
|10
|F40
|8
|AUS200
|8
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|BTCUSD
|-663
|USTEC
|279
|US30
|-846
|US500
|269
|CHINA50
|-249
|JP225
|41
|XTIUSD
|-398
|DE40
|139
|STOXX50
|21
|F40
|157
|AUS200
|-36
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|316K
|BTCUSD
|-3.2M
|USTEC
|86K
|US30
|-419K
|US500
|21K
|CHINA50
|-187K
|JP225
|22K
|XTIUSD
|-272
|DE40
|-2.7K
|STOXX50
|2.3K
|F40
|19K
|AUS200
|-9.2K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +262.11 USD
Worst Trade: -250 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +716.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -776.38 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 13
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|0.00 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.48 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.89 × 9
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|1.57 × 54
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|1.79 × 880
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.47 × 106
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.83 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.91 × 3256
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.00 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.01 × 218
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.04 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.28 × 17813
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.60 × 186
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|3.61 × 310
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
74%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
47
99%
3 331
52%
55%
1.14
1.39
USD
USD
13%
1:500